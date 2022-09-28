Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who Blew Up The Pipeline? The Plot Thickens!
113 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 28, 2022


Former Polish Defense Minister Radek Sikorski (husband of US neocon Anne Applebaum) publicly thanked the US government for blowing up NordStream I and II on Twitter yesterday, a move that made even his own fellow countrymen feel awkward. The seeming terrorist attack was less a move against Russia than against Germany. So who did it? Why? Also today, Sen. McConnell rolls over on even more billions to Ukraine. And...is Elon turning his eyes toward Rumble?
Get your tickets for the RPI Nov 5th conference in Lake Jackson, TX: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747

Keywords
russiabidencoupukrainebillionshusband2014pipelinenord streamthe ron paul liberty reportradek sikorskiblew upus neocon anne applebaum

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket