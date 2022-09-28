Who Blew Up The Pipeline? The Plot Thickens!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 28, 2022





Former Polish Defense Minister Radek Sikorski (husband of US neocon Anne Applebaum) publicly thanked the US government for blowing up NordStream I and II on Twitter yesterday, a move that made even his own fellow countrymen feel awkward. The seeming terrorist attack was less a move against Russia than against Germany. So who did it? Why? Also today, Sen. McConnell rolls over on even more billions to Ukraine. And...is Elon turning his eyes toward Rumble?

Get your tickets for the RPI Nov 5th conference in Lake Jackson, TX: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747

