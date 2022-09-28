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Who Blew Up The Pipeline? The Plot Thickens!
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116 views • September 28, 2022

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 28, 2022


Former Polish Defense Minister Radek Sikorski (husband of US neocon Anne Applebaum) publicly thanked the US government for blowing up NordStream I and II on Twitter yesterday, a move that made even his own fellow countrymen feel awkward. The seeming terrorist attack was less a move against Russia than against Germany. So who did it? Why? Also today, Sen. McConnell rolls over on even more billions to Ukraine. And...is Elon turning his eyes toward Rumble?
Get your tickets for the RPI Nov 5th conference in Lake Jackson, TX: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747

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russiabidencoupukrainebillionshusband2014pipelinenord streamthe ron paul liberty reportradek sikorskiblew upus neocon anne applebaum
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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