Former Military Bunkers Are Now Home For Hundreds Of Survival-Minded People

The Largest Doomsday Bunker Community In The World Vivos xPoint. Travis from iWonder TV went to meet up with Robert Vicino. Robert started a company called Vivos and has built survival bunkers all over the world. Vivos xPoint is located near the Black Hills area of South Dakota, just south of the City of Edgemont. This residential community was known as Igloo, a name derived because the characteristic shape of the munitions storage buildings constructed at the site has a similar appearance to igloos. The abandoned army base was originally built by the Army Corps of engineers as a fortress to store bombs and munitions, from 1942 to 1967, when the base was completely retired. This army base has over 800 bunkers all built out of concrete and steel. Vivos is currently repurposing these doomsday bunkers and turning the base in to the largest survival community in the world. These survival bunkers will take a few years to complete and lots of the doomsday bunkers have already been completed costing close to 250k when all said and done but the bunker also might save your life one day.

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/former-military-bunkers-are-now-home-hundreds-survival-minded-people

