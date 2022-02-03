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Stand-Off In Ottawa - Police In Canada Order Truckers To Remove Their Trucks OR They Will Seize Them & Take Them All To Jail... 'You Say You Want To Take Us By Force, You Can Try'
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903 views • February 03, 2022
Stand-Off In Ottawa - Police In Canada Order Truckers To Remove Their Trucks OR They Will Seize Them & Take Them All To Jail... 'You Say You Want To Take Us By Force, You Can Try' [mirrored]
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