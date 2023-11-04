AS’AD AbuKHALIL: Nasrallah & the Future of the War - The Hizbullah leader all but made it clear that a larger war is inevitable but he did not want to be the one to announce it

The expectations for Hizbullah leader Hasan Nasrallah’s speech on Friday were very high; even the U.S. National Security Council’s spokesperson at the White House admitted that they too were awaiting the speech. In the Arab world there was anticipation or a general wish that Nasrallah would declare an official entry into the larger war, thereby igniting a regional conflict that would change the shape of the Middle East.

Hizbullah increased expectations by releasing video teasers showing Nasrallah walking or seated. Israelis and much of the world were holding their breaths. Lebanese were nervous but hopeful that Nasrallah would take their plight into consideration.



But Nasrallah does not operate in a vacuum. There is a very complex context in which he does. In the Arab world, the Western-Gulf alliance has spent billions to demonize Nasrallah and to undermine his standing in the Arab and Muslim worlds; and his standing reached new heights in the wake of the 2006 war with Israel.



The Hezbollah chief says whoever wants to prevent a regional war, must quickly stop the war on the Gaza Strip.



Nasrallah repeats that all options in the Lebanese front are open.



He says that Hezbollah is ready for all possibilities.

Addressing the US deployment of warships in the region, Nasrallah says Hezbollah is not intimidated.



As he continues to touch on familiar themes during his speech, the Hezbollah leader also says that further escalation on the Lebanese front is a real possibility.



He warns that such a development depends on Israeli actions in Gaza.



Nasrallah continues, saying Hezbollah has been escalating its operations by the day and forcing Israel to keep its forces near the Lebanon border instead of Gaza or the occupied West Bank.

