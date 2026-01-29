BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Do Ezekiel 38 and 39 Describe Armageddon?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
22 views • 2 days ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/do-ezekiel-38-and-39-describe-armageddon

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------


You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.


Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ, is the subject of our discussion in this first segment of our program.


And, Dave, last week we discussed the point you addressed in chapter 18 regarding the different perspectives that some prophecy teachers have about Ezekiel 38 and 39. And what makes that curious, at least, is that many of the speakers I’m thinking about hold the same last-days view that you do, Dave—that is, they’re pre-Millennial and pre-Trib. And for our listeners who are not familiar with those terms, someone who takes the pre-Millennial and pre-Tribulation view believes that the Rapture of the church will take place prior to the Great Tribulation period of seven years in which the Antichrist will rule on the earth and prior to the thousand-year reign of Christ from Jerusalem.


Keywords
raptureend timesdave huntberean callta mcmahon
