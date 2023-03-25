Learn about Deidre Madsen's Happily Inner After - Book Trailer

Deidre Madsen's 2016's Award-winning Finalist, of Beverly Hills
International Book Awards, love and relationships book, Happily Inner
After - A Guide to Getting and Keeping Your Knight in Shining 'Amour'
Happily Inner After is the Camelot version of Men Are from Mars Women
Are from Venus. ⚤
Your wildest dreams of experiencing a magical life of love can now come
true! 💕
Let’s face it, finding the man of your dreams and keeping that love
alive and flourishing can seem like a daunting task…
Being able to weed out who’s right and who’s wrong for you can take a
lot of time and effort…and lead you down a path of discouragement.
What you’re really looking for is that true love, that diamond in the
rough, your “Knight in Shining AMOUR”…
But finding him and bringing him into your life seems like something
straight out of a fairytale.
In fact, most women who are seeking to find their true love are going
about it all wrong.
While they try to change or predict what’s happening in the external
world, they are forgetting the most part of the love equation…their
INNER world.
The secret is to not strive for happily ever after…
The secret is to first start with focusing on being happy INNER
after…first.
The great legend Lucille Ball once said: “Love yourself first and
everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get
anything done in this world.”
When you know how to properly love yourself first, and learn how to
become the navigator of your own belief system…your own reality and love
life will begin to magically transform.
In the groundbreaking book, “Happily Inner After” by acclaimed spiritual
counselor and life coach Deidre Madsen, you’ll discover a unique system
and specific exercises that’ll integrate your own imagination, beliefs,
and desires to create the most fulfilling love life you never imagined
possible.
Deidre will show you the exact path and steps you need to take to not
only find the true love of your life, but how to keep it.
But first, it all starts with truly loving yourself first and unlocking
your own inner happiness.
In this book you’ll learn how to authentically love yourself, but also…
• Discover the simple steps you need to take to transform your life
• How to cultivate the right seeds of belief that will change your
experiences
• How to conquer your own self-doubt and procrastination
• How to truly balance your own inner world for real success
• How to step into the shoes of the ‘King and Queen’ to unlock the
mystery of love
In “Happily Inner After”, you’re going to go deep into your own personal
experience and discover who you really are, and reveal what’s been
blocking you from true love all this time.
Real change and real love all begins with YOU first, and nothing more.
When you get that right, everything else, including finding Mr. Right,
will naturally fall into place.
DEIDRE MADSEN is an Award-winning Author, Life Coach and Spiritual
Counselor in Los Angeles, CA.
http://www.DeidreMadsen.com
