Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UN WARNS OF FAMINE! - False Flag ATTACK On Pipeline! - They're Getting Us Ready For The Great Reset!
204 views
channel image
World Alternative Media
Published 2 months ago |

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


Josh Sigurdson reports on the controlled collapse of the supply chain as the United Nations Food Program's Chief warns of famine in the coming year as fertilizer is in short stock all while the governments of the world bring in crazy climate policies which attempt to ban fertilizer while abolishing vast sums of farms to force people into absolute dependency.


In this video, we talk about the massive conflict on the horizon as well as the fact that the US is purposely destroying vital Russian pipelines leading to a collapse of the energy grid, while blaming Russia which has no reason to do this.

This is a proxy war quickly turning into a hot nuclear war and it's an incredibly dangerous game. But of course the modus operandi has always been to force us into the Great Reset via "order out of chaos."


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/


JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson


JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0


BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsnwoconspiracyfaminevoluntaryismjosh sigurdsonsupply chaingreat resetenergy crisiswam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket