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Election Day 2020: Doug Diamond / The Diamond Report (Dave Hodges Couldn't Make It To The Broadcast)
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103 views • November 04, 2020
Dave Hodges of "The Common Sense Show" was supposed to be on with Doug today, but he could not make it. Our apologies, but we will broadcast together as soon as possible. ~Doug
Doug talks politics, the election, and prophecy.
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com
Doug's "End Times Dates" Series - http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
References:
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
Michael Rood Ministries - http://www.aroodawakening.tv (Jesus' 70-week Ministry, Death/Resurrection in AD 28)
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
Doug talks politics, the election, and prophecy.
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com
Doug's "End Times Dates" Series - http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
References:
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
Michael Rood Ministries - http://www.aroodawakening.tv (Jesus' 70-week Ministry, Death/Resurrection in AD 28)
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
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