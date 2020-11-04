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Election Day 2020: Doug Diamond / The Diamond Report (Dave Hodges Couldn't Make It To The Broadcast)
The Diamond Report
The Diamond Report
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103 views • November 04, 2020
Dave Hodges of "The Common Sense Show" was supposed to be on with Doug today, but he could not make it. Our apologies, but we will broadcast together as soon as possible. ~Doug

Doug talks politics, the election, and prophecy.

http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com

Doug's "End Times Dates" Series - http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com

References:

The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org

The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im

Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com

"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu

Michael Rood Ministries - http://www.aroodawakening.tv (Jesus' 70-week Ministry, Death/Resurrection in AD 28)

Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)

The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
Keywords
trumphillary clintonbiblegodjesusclintonanthony patchisrael2020 electionthe diamond reportmark of the beastend timesrevelationdave hodgesantichrist2028 endfuel projectpeace treatyreturn of jesusrevelation timelinethe common sense showend times dateshilarionbabalon workingdeagel report
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