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Update From Tattoo Shop - "I Will Fee The Police And Council For £10,000 For Each Visit.""
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258 views • November 22, 2020
Update from our favorite tattoo artist in Bristol - who is keeping his business open- covid 19 hasn't been isolated, the PCR test doesn't work SO THIS IS AN UNLAWFUL LOCKDOWN. He has a sworn affidavit, as from tomorrow it will be a £10, 000 fee from any visit from the police and the council. He will be making public prosecutions and holding people personally responsible. He Says: What THEY have done to us they are doing to the police as well. the police will be first in line for the vaccines. Michael o Bernicia has also served document on the government for their treasonous & fraudulent behavior the police have made an oath to the Queen NOT to a corrupt government. PC Hannah Morgan police officer no 299 came to his shop. This guy is a father of 6. PC Hannah says 'we just have to enforce these guidelines'. The man who runs the shop says - This is a civil matter NOT a criminal matter .
He says :"When you try to enforce this you are enforcing and complying with a tyranny. There have been no problems today. I served notice to the police on 4th November PC Clarke - they had 7 days to get back to me. I have a sworn affidavit I can make common law claims in a common law and I will fee the police and council for £10,000 for each visit."
He says :"When you try to enforce this you are enforcing and complying with a tyranny. There have been no problems today. I served notice to the police on 4th November PC Clarke - they had 7 days to get back to me. I have a sworn affidavit I can make common law claims in a common law and I will fee the police and council for £10,000 for each visit."
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