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The Leader of Chabad Bible Code by: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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5th Sivan 5786
May 21, 2026

Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.

Many people have the idea thar Rabbi Schneerson (of blessed memory) is the Messiah and the leader of Chabad.

But the Bible Code is very specific and clear as to who is the future leader of Chabad.

So, let's go see what Hashem (God) calls Messiah's Belt around his hip. It says in Isaiah 11:5: Righteousness shall be the belt of lions. And faithfulness the belt of his waist. 

This Video s called The Chabad Leader Bible Code.

Enjoy,
#Shiloh-Zemah ben Yishai "Sammy"


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