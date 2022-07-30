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INGREDIENTS BEI BEI
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30 views • July 30, 2022
Areton Beibei Vitamin C Eye Contour Serum https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SLMSFHH ******************************************** Areton Vitamin C + E Eye Contour Serum, Hyaluronic Acid, Kojic acid, and Glycolic acid, Retinol, Anti Aging Under Eye to Reduce Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Lift, Boost Skin Collagen, Hydrate, Dark circles & Plump Skin # Facial and Eye Contour Serum: Areton Facial and Eye Contour Serum is designed with professionally formulated # Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, Glycolic Acid, and Kojic Acid to deliver brighter, moisturized skin, Glowing skin. #Anti Aging Formula: Areton Vitamin C Eye Contour Serum, formulated with Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Hyaluronic acid Which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. #Vitamin C Eye Contour Serum with Hyaluronic acid targets all the visible signs of aging around the delicate eye area and helps to reduce the appearance of, wrinkles, and dark circles, fine lines, and hydrates the skin. Reduce the Dullness Vitamin C and Vitamin E for boosting the tone and reducing puffiness and dullness and with Antioxidant feature. #No More Tired and Swollen Eyes This moisturizing and soothing Eye Contour and Facial Serum work to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and puffy, tired-looking eyes. This oil-free serum also helps with dark undereye circles. #Suitable for All Skin Types: Areton Vitamin Eye Contour serum suitable for all types of skin #vitamin #vitaminc #vitamincserum #vitamine #vitamineserum #kojicacidserum #kojicacid #wrinklesremoval #wrinklesremovalcream #olay #truskin #aretonvitamincserum #beibeiserum #Vitaminceyecontourserum #wrinklesremoval #darkcircles #finelines #finelineMOSTRAR MENOS
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