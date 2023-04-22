https://gettr.com/post/p2ey20tb045
@Scouty
我就是G系列投资者，我投资的是支持灭共，我是受益者不是受害者，Free Miles Guo！！！
I invested in G series to take down the Chinese Communist Party. I am NOT a victim of Miles Guo. #FreeMilesGuo
