I invested in G series to take down the Chinese Communist Party. I am NOT a victim of Miles Guo. #FreeMilesGuo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gettr.com/post/p2ey20tb045

@Scouty

我就是G系列投资者，我投资的是支持灭共，我是受益者不是受害者，Free Miles Guo！！！

