Haunted Chocolatier - Official Gameplay Trailer

Haunted Chocolatier is an upcoming confectionery store simulation game by ConcernedApe, the developer of Stardew Valley. It has no set release date.
Haunted Chocolatier is a simulation game with action role-playing elements. The player's character runs a confectionery store. The player collects ingredients to make chocolate confections while also interacting with town locals and ghosts. The player can pursue romantic relationships with non-player characters and can customize the layout of their store.
In combat, the player can use weapons and shields to block and deflect attacks.
Found out More: https://www.hauntedchocolatier.net/
