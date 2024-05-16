Haunted Chocolatier - Official Gameplay Trailer

Haunted Chocolatier is an upcoming confectionery store simulation game by ConcernedApe, the developer of Stardew Valley. It has no set release date.





Haunted Chocolatier is a simulation game with action role-playing elements. The player's character runs a confectionery store. The player collects ingredients to make chocolate confections while also interacting with town locals and ghosts. The player can pursue romantic relationships with non-player characters and can customize the layout of their store.





In combat, the player can use weapons and shields to block and deflect attacks.









Found out More: https://www.hauntedchocolatier.net/