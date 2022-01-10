The Deep State And The Digital-Financial Complex

It's the end of December 2021 and we are in an economic and social transition period of historical dimensions. For almost two years now, almost all countries in the world, regardless of whether they are dictatorships or parliamentary democracies have by and large been following the same agenda.This global synchronization shows that there is a force that has more power than any of the currently 200 governments on our planet. This force has a name. It is the Digital-Financial Complex.At its head are the five largest IT companies in the world on the digital side: Apple, Alphabet [Google], Amazon, Microsoft and Meta (formerly Facebook). And on the financial side, the largest asset managers: BlackRock and Vanguard.THE EMERGENCE OF THE DIGITAL-FINANCIAL COMPLEXBut how could this complex become so powerful and how does it manage to assert its interests around the globe at the same time?Let's start with the first question. For centuries, power rested in a single base: money. Whoever had money had power and whoever had a lot of money had a lot of power.That still applies but no longer exclusively. Since the use of computers and the triumphant advance the internet, as part of the Third Industrial Revolution, there has been a second base of power, namely, data. Whoever has data has power. And whoever has large amounts of data has a lot of power.However, anyone who, like IT companies organizes data flows of entire industries and also those of governments in the context of digitization gets an additional insight into their innermost being and can thus make them dependent and in this way, also submissive.It is precisely this process that has resulted in the large IT corporations being far above all companies and governments in the world.Whether armaments, food, pharmaceuticals, energy or media, all these industries and all state institutions, including the secret services are now in the grip from the digital corporation, which have also built up their own global media power with social networks.The financial industry, on the other hand, which is always on the lookout for new investment opportunities has promoted this process from the start and is now involved in all leading IT groups through its most powerful representatives: the large asset management companies. So it is also dependent on them at the same time, both are merged in this way into a kind of community of interests.BlackRock and Microsoft provide a particularly vivid example of this. BlackRock uploaded its data analysis system, Aladdin [Asset, Liability and Debt and Derivative Investment Network], by far the most important database in global finance to Microsoft's Azure Cloud in April 2020, so is now dependent on Microsoft for data.Microsoft, in turn is a public company and therefore dependent on its largest shareholders and these are none other than Vanguard and BlackRock, with Vanguard also being the largest shareholder in BlackRock.So much for the emergence of the new world power but how, exactly does the digital financial complex enforce its actions? Which mechanisms and which channels does it use?THE ROLE OF THE CENTRAL BANKSThe most important strategic role is played by the central banks, which officially gave up their independence at the latest world financial crisis of 2007-2008.Since then, BlackRock has been advising the two largest central banks in the world, the ECB, the European Central Bank and the American Fed, the Federal Reserve. So BlackRock has a decisive say when it comes to distributing the huge sums of newly-created money in the financial sector. From the central banks' point of view, there is no other way of doing this.BlackRock, together with its main shareholder, Vanguard manages almost $17 trillion, which roughly corresponds to the sum of the balance sheets of the ECB and the Fed – and with Aladdin, has a much larger pool of data than any central bank in the world and could easily sabotage any decision that is not made in its own interest.How well the use of the central banks works was shown in 2015 in Greece, when Syriza, an unacceptable force for the Digital-Financial Complex came to power, the ECB cut the country off from all money flows until the Syriza leadership collapsed and achieved exactly the opposite of what it had promised to the people in the election campaign.The interplay of the central banks is orchestrated by the Bank for International Settlements, the BIS in Basel, Switzerland, which has a total of 63 central banks among its members....