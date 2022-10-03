PFIZER ADDED ANTI HEART ATTACK DRUG TO CHILD COVID SHOTS; They knew these injections were causing heart injuries in Children
COVER UP; Pfizer added the dangerous heart attack drug Tromethamine (https://www.drugs.com/sfx/tromethamine-side-effects.html) to the covid Shots for 5-11 year olds after thousands of cardiac disorders seen in 12-17 year olds
This drug is dangerous if administered intramuscularly as COVID shots are
SIDE EFFECTS (but not exclusively)
•Respiratory Depression
•Tissue inflammation
•Peeling Skin
•Shortness of Breath
•Cardio vascular disorders
•Veno spasms
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.