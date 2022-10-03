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PFIZER ADDED ANTI HEART ATTACK DRUG TO CHILD COVID SHOTS; They knew these injections were causing heart injuries in Children
COVER UP; Pfizer added the dangerous heart attack drug Tromethamine (https://www.drugs.com/sfx/tromethamine-side-effects.html) to the covid Shots for 5-11 year olds after thousands of cardiac disorders seen in 12-17 year olds
This drug is dangerous if administered intramuscularly as COVID shots are
SIDE EFFECTS (but not exclusively)
•Respiratory Depression
•Tissue inflammation
•Peeling Skin
•Shortness of Breath
•Cardio vascular disorders
•Veno spasms
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk