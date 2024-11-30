Syria: Clashes between SDF & terrorist formations reported in northern Aleppo

Clashes between SDF and terrorist formations reported in northern Aleppo.

The SNA's operation “Dawn of Freedom” aims at ousting the government and the SDF from Aleppo governorate. As mentioned above, the collaboration between the SAA and the SDF has become essential for the survival of both in the region. It is neither a “Kurdish invasion” nor “a ‘democratic’ liberation of Aleppo” but the result of a common danger: a rebellious collation of terrorist groups and in turn the projection of Turkish interference in northern Syria.

The joint Syrian-Russian warplanes intensify their airstrikes on terrorist positions and gatherings in several areas of Aleppo and Idlib.

Aleppo University Hospital, currently under the control of Turkish-backed terrorists, following a Russian/Syrian airstrike.

As for claims that civilians were targeted—footage from the hospital shows several individuals in military uniforms, and a citywide curfew is also in effect.

Photos of terrorist sabotage groups that, on the first day of the offensive, tried to enter Aleppo pretending to be Syrian army soldiers.

They were eliminated by the Russian Military Police and the Syrian Army.

One of the terrorists was carrying a suicide belt.

Briefly on the situation at the Kweiris Airbase: to say the least, the situation is very confusing.

Let’s break it down by sources...

➡️According to Syrian sources, clashes are taking place between the Syrian Army and Turkish-backed terrorist formations.

➡️Some Russian sources say that the SAA fled the airbase, essentially stating, "Russian forces watched the Syrian Army flee on helicopters."

➡️And according to terrorist media, the airbase has been captured.

Photo: The Kweiris airbase, which stood under siege by militants from 2012 to 2015, withstood numerous assaults and was successfully relieved, has fallen.

According to our information, the Russian military contingent was able to evacuate from the airbase.

There were photos of Captured M-46 howitzers of the Syrian Army near the Kweiris airbase.







