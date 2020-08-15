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SHADOWGATE - WITH NOTES ON THE TIMING AND STATUS
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19 views • August 15, 2020
I hope Millie's OK. She is on to something earthshaking. Finding all of our weak points from all the digital trails. There is no such thing as harmless information. Medical information, political fears and affiliation information is utilized against American citizens. Dump your Facebook,Twitter and Google. Attacking the president with this data mining weapon is treason. All over a cell phone? I doubt it. The charges may only be the isolation vector to pick her up. WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO HER IN CUSTODY?
MILLICENT F WEAVER From heavy.com below:
Custody Record
Age 29
Gender Female
Race White
OH: Portage County Sheriffs Office
ID Number 26415
Custody Status In Custody
Custody Detail Portage County Jail
RECORD DETAILS
Date of Birth Feb 06, 1991
ID Number 26415
Custody Status Date Aug 14,202005:11 PM EOCustody
Status In Custody
Custody Detail Portage County Jail
Book Date Aug 14, 2020 01 :55 AM EDT
LOCATION
Portage County Jail
8240 Infirmary Road
Ravenna, OH 44266
Millicent Weaver and her husband were both arrested by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office on August 14. Inmate records show they were booked into the Portage County Jail around 1:50 a.m.
Heavy confirmed with the Portage County Jail, over the phone, that Weaver and her husband are both facing four charges:
Robbery
Tampering with evidence
Obstructing justice
Domestic violence
The Weavers were being held over the weekend WITHOUT bond. (Because of Friday arrest?) They were expected to face a judge on Monday, August 17, although it was not clear whether they would physically appear in court or remotely.
MILLICENT F WEAVER From heavy.com below:
Custody Record
Age 29
Gender Female
Race White
OH: Portage County Sheriffs Office
ID Number 26415
Custody Status In Custody
Custody Detail Portage County Jail
RECORD DETAILS
Date of Birth Feb 06, 1991
ID Number 26415
Custody Status Date Aug 14,202005:11 PM EOCustody
Status In Custody
Custody Detail Portage County Jail
Book Date Aug 14, 2020 01 :55 AM EDT
LOCATION
Portage County Jail
8240 Infirmary Road
Ravenna, OH 44266
Millicent Weaver and her husband were both arrested by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office on August 14. Inmate records show they were booked into the Portage County Jail around 1:50 a.m.
Heavy confirmed with the Portage County Jail, over the phone, that Weaver and her husband are both facing four charges:
Robbery
Tampering with evidence
Obstructing justice
Domestic violence
The Weavers were being held over the weekend WITHOUT bond. (Because of Friday arrest?) They were expected to face a judge on Monday, August 17, although it was not clear whether they would physically appear in court or remotely.
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