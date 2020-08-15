SHADOWGATE - WITH NOTES ON THE TIMING AND STATUS

I hope Millie's OK. She is on to something earthshaking. Finding all of our weak points from all the digital trails. There is no such thing as harmless information. Medical information, political fears and affiliation information is utilized against American citizens. Dump your Facebook,Twitter and Google. Attacking the president with this data mining weapon is treason. All over a cell phone? I doubt it. The charges may only be the isolation vector to pick her up. WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO HER IN CUSTODY?

MILLICENT F WEAVER From heavy.com below:

Custody Record

Age 29

Gender Female

Race White

OH: Portage County Sheriffs Office

ID Number 26415

Custody Status In Custody

Custody Detail Portage County Jail

RECORD DETAILS

Date of Birth Feb 06, 1991

ID Number 26415

Custody Status Date Aug 14,202005:11 PM EOCustody

Status In Custody

Custody Detail Portage County Jail

Book Date Aug 14, 2020 01 :55 AM EDT

LOCATION

Portage County Jail

8240 Infirmary Road

Ravenna, OH 44266



Millicent Weaver and her husband were both arrested by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office on August 14. Inmate records show they were booked into the Portage County Jail around 1:50 a.m.



Heavy confirmed with the Portage County Jail, over the phone, that Weaver and her husband are both facing four charges:



Robbery

Tampering with evidence

Obstructing justice

Domestic violence



The Weavers were being held over the weekend WITHOUT bond. (Because of Friday arrest?) They were expected to face a judge on Monday, August 17, although it was not clear whether they would physically appear in court or remotely.