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Media in collusion with Biden perpetrating fraud
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382 views • March 17, 2021
Bloomberg posted a fake video with Biden on a Green Screen, it has been removed everywhere but I captured it
Biden Says He Has No Plans Yet to Visit Southern Border Amid Migrant Surge
Biden Says He Has No Plans Yet to Visit Southern Border Amid Migrant Surge
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