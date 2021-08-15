Dr. Ryan Cole #StoptheMandate!

Dr. Ryan Cole: I am NOT anti-vaccine. I am pro- good science. My body, my choice.Step back and look at the data and forget the politics. A quick analysis of the situation without fear and media hype.We need to have courage and logic and approach this in a manner the preserves liberty and protects people.It is criminal these mandates for our young people! Leave the kids alone, they survived this 100%.We are seeing a 200% increase in heart damage in our young men after this. This damage is scarring the heart, that's long-term! This is unethical, and a violation of morality.This new 'variant is a 'scarient'. This is turning into what all coronaviruses turn into - a common cold.If you want to be a subject in an experiment and think it's going to be a benefit to you. Your body your choice, be fully informed about what your risks are.We shouldn't be coercing people into a shot where one of the potential side effects is DEATH!source:Health Freedom Idaho