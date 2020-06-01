BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Diabolical TREACHERY Behind Strange Sounds (Coming From The Sky???) Heard All Over the World !!!
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3334 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
653 views • June 01, 2020
MIRRORED from
RevMichelleHopkinsMann - YouTube

For many many years people in different parts of the world reported hearing strange sounds. Except for the 'metallic' element to the sounds, it sounds like a huge animal in pain or perhaps, 'souls in torment'. In some of the videos there does seem to be voices contained in the sound. People are, after all, looking up to the sky to where they think the sound is coming from. Could it be that these are man-made sounds designed to frighten us and then manipulate our thinking in some way ? And perhaps they are coming from satellites in orbit ?

These sources are VERY high up. Some are scientists - world's foremost authorities in their fields; and military folk who can no longer keep silent, and world leaders revealing their complicity in this vile international treachery. I am told there is a terrible deception being perpetrated.

The sounds are part of an international hoax by participating Governments to make the public believe an Alien invasion is imminent. Here is the video I did on the subject.
Keywords
healthhoaxcorruptiondeceptionliesfearmilitarynasasatanaliengovernmentnwomediapandemicdepopulationinvasionskyscamweaponviruscoronabetrayalsoundscovidsatelites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Lance D Johnson
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Poll: Majority of Americans Say AI Is Bad for Society

Poll: Majority of Americans Say AI Is Bad for Society

Chase Codewell
U.S. Cruise Ship Suspends Around-the-World Voyage in Cambodia, Disembarks 203 Passengers

U.S. Cruise Ship Suspends Around-the-World Voyage in Cambodia, Disembarks 203 Passengers

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy