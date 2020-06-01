Diabolical TREACHERY Behind Strange Sounds (Coming From The Sky???) Heard All Over the World !!!

MIRRORED from

RevMichelleHopkinsMann - YouTube



For many many years people in different parts of the world reported hearing strange sounds. Except for the 'metallic' element to the sounds, it sounds like a huge animal in pain or perhaps, 'souls in torment'. In some of the videos there does seem to be voices contained in the sound. People are, after all, looking up to the sky to where they think the sound is coming from. Could it be that these are man-made sounds designed to frighten us and then manipulate our thinking in some way ? And perhaps they are coming from satellites in orbit ?



These sources are VERY high up. Some are scientists - world's foremost authorities in their fields; and military folk who can no longer keep silent, and world leaders revealing their complicity in this vile international treachery. I am told there is a terrible deception being perpetrated.



The sounds are part of an international hoax by participating Governments to make the public believe an Alien invasion is imminent. Here is the video I did on the subject.