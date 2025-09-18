Europe's Leadership Crisis: Insanity Versus Reality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
European leaders are committing economic suicide while ignoring their citizens. The most popular party in Germany (AfD) is labeled "extremist" & hunted. In France, opposition leaders are arrested. The real war isn't with Russia; it's between Western leaders and their own people.
#Europe #Leadership #Democracy #EU
