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THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN + TEENS ARE DYING, SHORTLY AFTER TAKING JAB!
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257 views • February 16, 2022
Why are so many people dying in the days right after their Covid-19 vaccine? Chart presents VARES records for deaths after the Covid-19 Vaccine. They say it's not necessarily caused by the Covid Vaccine but it could have been. They're supposed to put all deaths in the system. We see a huge influx of deaths right after people's shots. Why is it that the first few days after the shots have much more deaths than the daily average over all? Look at the huge spike right after the shots.
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