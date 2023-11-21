Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Lebanese farmers hit by continuing conflict
channel image
The Prisoner
8858 Subscribers
Shop now
92 views
Published 13 hours ago

The violence along Lebanon’s border with Israel has displaced tens of thousands and hurt farmers already suffering from a four-year economic crisis.

Many also blame the Israeli army’s reported use of white phosphorus for burning nearly 400 hectares of forests and orchards.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from southern Lebanon.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera English

Keywords
israelwar crimeslebanonwhite phosphorous

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket