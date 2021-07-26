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Manufactured Food Crisis Coming, Warns John B. Wells
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717 views • July 26, 2021
One of the major threats facing humanity and Americans in particular is a manufactured food crisis, warned popular radio host John B. Wells of Caravan to Midnight in this interview from the Red Pill Expo with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Something fishy is also going on with the ongoing UFO "disclosures" by government and the lying media, warned Wells. But the most significant issue will be the fallout from the vaccine. Wells urges everyone to pay attention.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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