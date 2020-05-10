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ΜΗΝΥΣΗ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΤΑΙΡΙΩΝ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΚΑΤΑΧΡΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΤΕΧΝΗΤΗΣ ΝΟΗΜΟΣΥΝΗΣ
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68 views • May 10, 2020
Στις αρχές του 2020 κατατέθηκε μήνυση κατά των μεγάλων εταιριών τεχνολογίας για κακή χρήση της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης.
πηγή:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqtuboVTkbg
πληροφορίες για τη Σύμβαση Γενεύης:
https://www.refworld.org/cgi-bin/texis/vtx/rwmain/opendocpdf.pdf?reldoc=y&docid=4cb2fb692
The AI Organization:
https://theaiorganization.com/
https://eternalnowblog.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog/
πηγή:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqtuboVTkbg
πληροφορίες για τη Σύμβαση Γενεύης:
https://www.refworld.org/cgi-bin/texis/vtx/rwmain/opendocpdf.pdf?reldoc=y&docid=4cb2fb692
The AI Organization:
https://theaiorganization.com/
https://eternalnowblog.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog/
Keywords
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