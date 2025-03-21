BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Toxic Tattoo - Deadly tattoo removal - let me explain
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
427 views • 1 month ago

This is my separate episode on the health aspect of tattoos because it is a different subject. The good, the bad and the Ugly.


Tattooing in our modern culture has been redefined deceptively so that it can be used as a weapon against us. The people who are part of the Control System push the culture of tattoos in unhealthy directions and destroy what could be a meaningful and growth experience. The controllers may ruin anyone at any time who deviates from the plan n, and outsiders have no idea. We believe it is one thing because of lies, propaganda and popular culture, but it is the control structure that keeps us from experiencing liberty, remembering history and having a growth experience. 


We are in an unrestricted warfare zone, everything is weaponized. We are in danger and must defend ourselves, our families, our interests and our communities. 


These are my thoughts about Tattoos. Learn some history. Understand the concept so you can decide if you want anything to do with them. 

businessdeathcrimepoisondetoxchinawarhistorylaserweaponskinartinvestigateremovalsicknessgangtattoodieinktattooertattooslazertattooingillnesssprospectus
