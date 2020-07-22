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How Iodine Supports Gut Health
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63 views • July 22, 2020
How does iodine support gut health? Dr. Group answers your questions on iodine and how it can benefit your gut and overall health.
Read about “What Is Nascent Iodine? Benefits, Safety, and Quality" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/iodine-bacteria
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#Iodine
#health
#bacteria
#thyroid
#GutHealth
#GlobalHealingCenter
#LiveHealthy
#HealthSupplements
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Read about “What Is Nascent Iodine? Benefits, Safety, and Quality" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/iodine-bacteria
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#Iodine
#health
#bacteria
#thyroid
#GutHealth
#GlobalHealingCenter
#LiveHealthy
#HealthSupplements
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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