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Highlights of Witnesses at Michigan State Senate Legisture Committee on Oversight Hearing on Election Issues
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45 views • December 02, 2020
Witnesses at Michigan State Senate Legisture Committee on Oversight Hearing on Election Issues
• Ballots looked like xerox copies
• Ballots not seen, not verified
• 4 am delivery of ballots
• witnessed Republican poll watchers being elected.
• mistaken as a Democrate, was told to get Republican Challengers out.
• Military Ballots 100% for Biden
• Ballots looked like xerox copies
• Ballots not seen, not verified
• 4 am delivery of ballots
• witnessed Republican poll watchers being elected.
• mistaken as a Democrate, was told to get Republican Challengers out.
• Military Ballots 100% for Biden
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