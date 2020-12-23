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Louis Fouché - Proposition de loi Castex : faire du problème une opportunité
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12 views • December 23, 2020
22 décembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2/louis-fouch-proposition-de-loi-castex:a
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Liens et sources :
Le projet de loi Castex
https://www.assemblee-nationale.fr/dyn/15/textes/l15b3714_projet-loi
Etudes sur l'hydroxychloroquine
https://c19study.com/
Pr Raoult, bilan 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBEncgypGrU
Articles scientifiques de Reinfo Covid
https://reinfocovid.fr/articles-scientifiques/
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVZI-qQhX9k
REINFO COVID : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
@Reinfocovid
Pour 2021, Reinfo Covid migre sur une nouvelle chaîne Youtube !
Abonnez-vous dès maintenant pour ne pas manquer nos nouveaux programmes.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe01AmJ3e7cUPIbRzPaDKfw
Et pour des émissions sans filtre, abonnez-vous à notre chaîne Odysee :
https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
Notre site internet :
https://www.reinfocovid.fr
Notre page Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/collectifreinfocovid
Notre compte twitter :
https://twitter.com/ReinfoCovidOff
Notre compte Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/collectif_reinfoco_vid
Liens et sources :
Le projet de loi Castex
https://www.assemblee-nationale.fr/dyn/15/textes/l15b3714_projet-loi
Etudes sur l'hydroxychloroquine
https://c19study.com/
Pr Raoult, bilan 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBEncgypGrU
Articles scientifiques de Reinfo Covid
https://reinfocovid.fr/articles-scientifiques/
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVZI-qQhX9k
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