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MEDIEN: ZU 100 % GLEICHGESCHALTET !!
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5 views • June 07, 2020
MEDIEN: ZU 100 % GLEICHGESCHALTET !!
Habt ihr immer noch Leute, die den Medien und Regierungen Vertrauen schenken?
Dann zeigt ihnen mal dieses kurze Video. Wo die angeblich konkurrierenden Medien Anstalten, mal wieder vorgeführt werden.
Nicht nur der gleiche Inhalt auf allen Stationen...Nein.
Wort für Wort mit Punkt und Komma exakt das GLEICHE. Verschiedene Sender und verschiedene Gesichter. Aber alle plappern genau das, was jemand außerhalb dieser sauberen Institutionen vorgibt.
Es ist mir unbegreiflich, wie man noch an Medien oder Regierungen glauben kann, angesichts dieser Faktenlage.
Wer steuert wohl die Medien? !!
Wer die Medien steuert, steuert die Welt !!
https://t.me/ftaol
_____________________________________________________
MEDIA: 100 % SYNCHRONIZED !!
Do you still have people who trust the media and governments ?
Then show them this short video. Where the allegedly competing media institutions are once again presented.
Not just the same content on every station. No.
Word for word, full stop, comma, the exact same thing. Different stations and different faces. But all babble exactly what someone outside these clean institutions claims.
It's beyond me how anyone can still believe in the media or governments, given these facts.
Who is controlling the media? !!
Who controls the media controls the world !!
https://t.me/ftaol
Habt ihr immer noch Leute, die den Medien und Regierungen Vertrauen schenken?
Dann zeigt ihnen mal dieses kurze Video. Wo die angeblich konkurrierenden Medien Anstalten, mal wieder vorgeführt werden.
Nicht nur der gleiche Inhalt auf allen Stationen...Nein.
Wort für Wort mit Punkt und Komma exakt das GLEICHE. Verschiedene Sender und verschiedene Gesichter. Aber alle plappern genau das, was jemand außerhalb dieser sauberen Institutionen vorgibt.
Es ist mir unbegreiflich, wie man noch an Medien oder Regierungen glauben kann, angesichts dieser Faktenlage.
Wer steuert wohl die Medien? !!
Wer die Medien steuert, steuert die Welt !!
https://t.me/ftaol
_____________________________________________________
MEDIA: 100 % SYNCHRONIZED !!
Do you still have people who trust the media and governments ?
Then show them this short video. Where the allegedly competing media institutions are once again presented.
Not just the same content on every station. No.
Word for word, full stop, comma, the exact same thing. Different stations and different faces. But all babble exactly what someone outside these clean institutions claims.
It's beyond me how anyone can still believe in the media or governments, given these facts.
Who is controlling the media? !!
Who controls the media controls the world !!
https://t.me/ftaol
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