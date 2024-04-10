RCMP Destroy Democracy - Remove Mayor BY FORCE - Special Guest JEFF COLVIN

The Kevin J. Johnston Show - We Discuss The Forced Removal of Chestermere Mayor JEFF COLVIN.

Tuesday, April 9 at 9PM EST

LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police used all of their might and force to illegally remove the mayor of Chestermere, Alberta from his seat along with City councilors. why? because they were doing a good job and they were told to do a terrible job.





There is no such thing as democracy if police can remove somebody from their dually elected position at gunpoint.





Canada has gone full communism And yet the average person doesn't understand that because they're so busy watching the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and all the propaganda that they spew upon you.





This is a monumentally dangerous move on behalf of the RCMP because now we know that nothing and nobody is sacred and that the rule of law does not exist in Canada anymore.





SHARE - FOLLOW - SHARE!





DONATE TODAY: https://www.kevinjjohnston.me/donate



