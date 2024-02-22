Create New Account
Pawn Sacrificed
Next Lesson In The Totalitarian Playbook: Brownshirting

* Hey libs — if you aren’t in a bloodline family, you are a patsy.

* You are in the left’s protected class or inner circle, until you’re not.

* You are an asset or a useful idiot, until you become a liability or an expendable.

* You were always a pawn; the sacrifice was a matter of time.

* You chose poorly.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (21 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/IDst7sQJ_0o

collusiondeep statepolice stateliberalismconspiracyliabilitytyrannyabuse of powerleftismtotalitarianismweaponizationminionmob rulesmearpatsyselective prosecutionpolitical persecutionuseful idiotgreg kellypoliticizationbrownshirtconfidential human sourcealexander smirnovexpendablepawn sacrifice

