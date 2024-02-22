Pawn Sacrificed

Next Lesson In The Totalitarian Playbook: Brownshirting
* Hey libs — if you aren’t in a bloodline family, you are a patsy.
* You are in the left’s protected class or inner circle, until you’re not.
* You are an asset or a useful idiot, until you become a liability or an expendable.
* You were always a pawn; the sacrifice was a matter of time.
* You chose poorly.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (21 February 2024)
