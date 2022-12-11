Create New Account
Punch Drill (Random Moves)
WingChunReEngineered
Published a day ago |

This drill should be practiced often for various reasons. When doing this drill one person keeps the constant punches coming while the other sharpens his blades (practices his moves). Scripted drills are good for new students until they are proficient enough to not need them. When the practitioner's Wing Chun becomes a reflex and executes essentially without thinking, unscripted freestyle punching drills are most enjoyable and further advances your skills very quickly.

Keywords
martial artsmmakung fufightingtrappingwing chun

