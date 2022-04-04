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EP 157: The Warrior's Ultimate Ending
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1 view • April 04, 2022
This week, we take a look at the pro wrestler, the late Ultimate Warrior. We'll talk about his wrestling career and his relatively quick rise to the top, his ability to make enemies in his chosen profession and what could have been the reason, his various exits and returns to wrestling, some of what he was up to while he was away from wrestling, his eventual return to the WWE, his Hall of Fame speech, his memorable final appearance on TV, and his passing. No matter what you thought of the Ultimate Warrior as a character or as a person, there is no denying that he made his mark and left a memorable impression.
Episode Links:
Ultimate Warrior Speaks on RAW, April 7, 2014: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xR08M6EUd0g
Awakening Mintaka Virtual Symposium: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/awakening-mintaka-2022-tickets-303142536487
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Ultimate Warrior Speaks on RAW, April 7, 2014: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xR08M6EUd0g
Awakening Mintaka Virtual Symposium: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/awakening-mintaka-2022-tickets-303142536487
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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