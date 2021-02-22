© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Does Trump Accept His 2020 Win?
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
781 views • February 22, 2021
When does Trump accept his 2020 win
Trump won the election proven fact
so what is an asshole
like biden still in
or whoever we call anyone
who china puts into office or any country
where is our spine
or is this a play on all of us
to go away, think of 2022, 2024
and something else
as we are being poisoned by vaccines
fauci evil gates evil pharma evil
government evil private interest evil
murder by way of health fraud
and military we go into other countries
to fix cheating elections
in our own country we just enjoy the show
forced to watch bullshit media games
this is bullshit, it's freaking bullshit
it's wrong
Trump won the election proven fact
so what is an asshole
like biden still in
or whoever we call anyone
who china puts into office or any country
where is our spine
or is this a play on all of us
to go away, think of 2022, 2024
and something else
as we are being poisoned by vaccines
fauci evil gates evil pharma evil
government evil private interest evil
murder by way of health fraud
and military we go into other countries
to fix cheating elections
in our own country we just enjoy the show
forced to watch bullshit media games
this is bullshit, it's freaking bullshit
it's wrong
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.