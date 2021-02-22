When does Trump accept his 2020 win

Trump won the election proven fact

so what is an asshole

like biden still in

or whoever we call anyone

who china puts into office or any country

where is our spine

or is this a play on all of us

to go away, think of 2022, 2024

and something else

as we are being poisoned by vaccines

fauci evil gates evil pharma evil

government evil private interest evil

murder by way of health fraud

and military we go into other countries

to fix cheating elections

in our own country we just enjoy the show

forced to watch bullshit media games

this is bullshit, it's freaking bullshit

it's wrong