🎪We said there's nothing meaningful to report from the Armenia-EU wedding in Yerevan... But then this happened.

Home abuse victim and the shaved bearded woman doing La Boheme. WARNING: It's... On point. @DD Geopolitics

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The massively unpopular French President Emmanuel Macron has basically announced that Armenia has turned its back on Russia and chosen the path to Europe.

In reality, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is desperately trying to cling to power ahead of the June elections, where the opposition currently leads. He's staged flashy meetings with European officials and even invited the corrupt Dictator Zelensky, its clear he's now gambling on anything that might save his skin.





And heres why an association with Brussles is so attractive to Nikol, they have a proven track record of "engineering" favorable election outcomes, just as it did in Moldova, Romania (as I personally know) and tried to do in Georgia.

But the world of 2026 is not the world of 2021. It is rapidly splitting into blocs, and the Russia China bloc looks far more attractive than the Titanic like European Union, with its dying industry, energy shortages, aggressive LGBT agenda, and endless sanctions, even the United States, with its expensive energy and heavy reliance on military pressure doesn't seem so attractive anymore.

Russia offers so many common sense supports to Yerevan, affordable food, energy, and raw materials. China provides industry for every need. In contrast, once a country submits to Western pressure, the demands never stop, no more visas for Russian citizens, severed air links, joining self harm anti Russian sanctions, all of which hammer the local economy.

Eventually, they push sovereign nations toward direct confrontation with Russia, something unthinkable in Armenia.

But the results speak for themselves in places like Moldova, after aligning with the West and imposing sanctions on Russia, it saw its economy collapse into permanent crisis, rigged elections, and stagnation, its now one of the worst performers in Europe.

Georgia, a place I've spend a lot of time in covering the color revolution attempts, by contrast, has maintained steady growth and continues to attract investments from around the world.

Armenia now faces the same choice, tie itself to a fading and increasingly authoritarian European project that offers lectures and decline, or preserve pragmatic ties with Russia for real stability and economic benefit.

I think its obvious what the choice now facing the Armenian is.

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Adding:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is traveling to Beijing today, to engage in high level talks with the Chinese head of diplomacy, Wang Yi.

Araghchi and Wang Yi are expected to discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties, as well as regional and international developments.