"The victims are the Border Patrol Agents." - Ordnungspolizei-Führer Gregory Bovino, clip 2

"The victims are the Border Patrol Agents." - Ordnungspolizei-Führer Gregory Bovino

Adding:

From Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene:

While you are being gas lit by the Political Industrial Complex, all over social media and the news telling you what you are supposed to be outraged about, think about this.

Republicans funded the Refugee Program by nearly $6 billion of your tax payer dollars in the DHS appropriations bill even though you have been losing your mind about paying for refugee funding while you discovered all the Somalia fraud.

And the DHS appropriations bill funds all of Homeland Security including ICE.

Now you have watched a shooting video probably over 30 times trying to figure out what happened, while a near civil war is being fueled in MN.

But look past the hype and focus in on the granular details.

The DHS bill funds both ICE and Refugee Programs.

The DHS bill funds doubling H2B visas and deportations at the same time.

Do you see how the Uniparty in Washington funds both sides and then gas lights you and drives you to hate each other?

It is all manufactured to drive your outrage and that is how they make money.

When the American People stop being baited into fighting each other, the American People will defeat the Political Industrial Complex that divides us all and can work to truly put Americans First.