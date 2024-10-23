Funeral of two children killed by Zionists in Jenin, West Bank of Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
14 year old Rayan al-Said was shot in the neck and chest as he walked on the streets of Jenin Camp, and died in the hospital of his wounds. 18 year old Salah Jabareen was siting with his father on their homes balcony drinking coffee, when a Zionist sniper shot him, and then shot his father Mohammad when he tried to see him. Mohammad was martyred on the spot, while Salah died in the hospital. Obada Tahayne interviews Salah’s uncle, Imad al-Din Jabareen, during the funeral.
Filmed: 15/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇