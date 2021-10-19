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Starbucks and the Belligerence of Black American Subculture
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41 views • October 19, 2021
Yep, I'm fashionably late to the party once again! But that's OK, because in the time between the ambulance chasers making their videos, and me making my own, the two men arrested by Starbucks have actually been interviewed on Good Morning America! I wonder what they've got to say about their situation...
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Sources:
The Original Starbucks Video - https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721
The 911 Call - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFRP7QwlIH0
Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company - https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/16/starbucks-manager-who-called-police-on-two-black-men-has-left-the-company-.html
Starbucks Apologizes - https://twitter.com/Starbucks/status/985200942030012416
'I Personally Apologize.' Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson Speaks Out After Black Men Arrested in Philadelphia Store - http://time.com/5241426/starbucks-ceo-apology-philadelphia/
Police Commissioner explains cops right to arrest Starbucks men - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRHkAXiqfVQ
Starbucks arrests: Philadelphia police commissioner apologizes - https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/starbucks-arrest-philadelphia-police-hold-press-conference/
Men arrested at Starbucks speak out - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWOz3OZ6J9M
LA Fitness Original Videos - https://www.facebook.com/tshyrad.oates/posts/1935575163119174
LA Fitness Fired Three Employees For Kicking Two Black Men Out of the Gym - https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a19861114/la-fitness-fires-employees-kicked-black-men-out-of-gym/
US Statistics Quickfacts - https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/RHI225216#viewtop
FBI: Crime in the UNited States (2014) - https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2014/crime-in-the-u.s.-2014/tables/table-43
Poverty In Black America - http://blackdemographics.com/households/poverty/
The Extent of Fatherlessness - http://www.fathers.com/statistics-and-research/the-extent-of-fatherlessness/
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
The Original Starbucks Video - https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721
The 911 Call - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFRP7QwlIH0
Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company - https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/16/starbucks-manager-who-called-police-on-two-black-men-has-left-the-company-.html
Starbucks Apologizes - https://twitter.com/Starbucks/status/985200942030012416
'I Personally Apologize.' Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson Speaks Out After Black Men Arrested in Philadelphia Store - http://time.com/5241426/starbucks-ceo-apology-philadelphia/
Police Commissioner explains cops right to arrest Starbucks men - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRHkAXiqfVQ
Starbucks arrests: Philadelphia police commissioner apologizes - https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/starbucks-arrest-philadelphia-police-hold-press-conference/
Men arrested at Starbucks speak out - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWOz3OZ6J9M
LA Fitness Original Videos - https://www.facebook.com/tshyrad.oates/posts/1935575163119174
LA Fitness Fired Three Employees For Kicking Two Black Men Out of the Gym - https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a19861114/la-fitness-fires-employees-kicked-black-men-out-of-gym/
US Statistics Quickfacts - https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/RHI225216#viewtop
FBI: Crime in the UNited States (2014) - https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2014/crime-in-the-u.s.-2014/tables/table-43
Poverty In Black America - http://blackdemographics.com/households/poverty/
The Extent of Fatherlessness - http://www.fathers.com/statistics-and-research/the-extent-of-fatherlessness/
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