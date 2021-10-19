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Starbucks and the Belligerence of Black American Subculture
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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41 views • October 19, 2021
Yep, I'm fashionably late to the party once again! But that's OK, because in the time between the ambulance chasers making their videos, and me making my own, the two men arrested by Starbucks have actually been interviewed on Good Morning America! I wonder what they've got to say about their situation...

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Sources:

The Original Starbucks Video - https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721

The 911 Call - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFRP7QwlIH0

Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company - https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/16/starbucks-manager-who-called-police-on-two-black-men-has-left-the-company-.html

Starbucks Apologizes - https://twitter.com/Starbucks/status/985200942030012416

'I Personally Apologize.' Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson Speaks Out After Black Men Arrested in Philadelphia Store - http://time.com/5241426/starbucks-ceo-apology-philadelphia/

Police Commissioner explains cops right to arrest Starbucks men - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRHkAXiqfVQ

Starbucks arrests: Philadelphia police commissioner apologizes - https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/starbucks-arrest-philadelphia-police-hold-press-conference/

Men arrested at Starbucks speak out - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWOz3OZ6J9M

LA Fitness Original Videos - https://www.facebook.com/tshyrad.oates/posts/1935575163119174

LA Fitness Fired Three Employees For Kicking Two Black Men Out of the Gym - https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a19861114/la-fitness-fires-employees-kicked-black-men-out-of-gym/

US Statistics Quickfacts - https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/RHI225216#viewtop

FBI: Crime in the UNited States (2014) - https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2014/crime-in-the-u.s.-2014/tables/table-43

Poverty In Black America - http://blackdemographics.com/households/poverty/

The Extent of Fatherlessness - http://www.fathers.com/statistics-and-research/the-extent-of-fatherlessness/
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