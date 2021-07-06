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Do You Feel Guilty About The Homeless? You Shouldn't. False Guilt and How to Help in Meaningful Ways
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31 views • July 06, 2021
When you see a homeless person holding a cardboard sign at an intersection, it doesn't take long for you to experience a deep feeling of guilt. Is that guilt justified? Too often we seek to eliminate that negative feeling by meeting the short-term need of the sign holder. But how much does that five dollar bill actually help?
In this video, Director of Resident Services Brian Bouteller explains the concept of false guilt and also asks the question, "Where would Jesus donate?"
Donate where it counts:
https://grantspassmission.org/donate
Mike Bundrant article on false guilt: https://psychcentral.com/blog/nlp/2013/03/false-guilt
In this video, Director of Resident Services Brian Bouteller explains the concept of false guilt and also asks the question, "Where would Jesus donate?"
Donate where it counts:
https://grantspassmission.org/donate
Mike Bundrant article on false guilt: https://psychcentral.com/blog/nlp/2013/03/false-guilt
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