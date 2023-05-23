The Armour of God II

This an updated version of the earlier video now with an enlivened voice and typos fixed. Reciting the Armour of God is an important prayer for all prayer warriors the world over for their spiritual protection. I have been strongly moved to produce drawings of this Roman armour as described by the Apostle Paul in Ephesians chapter six of the Bible and pull it together into a video to post online. May it be a wonderful spiritual help for all who view it.