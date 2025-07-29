BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEVER PAY CAPITAL GAINS IN CANADA AGAIN! The Tax & Money Show EPISODE 69 with Kevin J. Johnston
NEVER PAY CAPITAL GAINS IN CANADA AGAIN! The Tax & Money Show EPISODE 69 with Kevin J. Johnston


🎙️ THE TAX AND MONEY SHOW – EPISODE 69

Hosted by Kevin J. Johnston – Canada's #1 Tax Expert


In this episode of The Tax and Money Show, Kevin J. Johnston reveals the secrets to never paying capital gains tax again in Canada. Whether you’re a real estate investor, small business owner, or high-net-worth entrepreneur, this episode breaks down how capital gains are optional, not mandatory—if you know how to play by the rules correctly. 💸📈


We also expose the dangers of going corporately bankrupt in Canada. The system is rigged to benefit the government and the insolvency trustees—not the business owner. Most bankruptcy cases result in your personal name being dragged into the debt pile. 🧾⚖️ That’s not just wrong—it’s avoidable.


Instead of going bankrupt, you can sell your corporation directly to Kevin J. Johnston and have all your corporate debt wiped clean in under 72 hours. No lawsuits, no CRA harassment, no calls from collection agents. Kevin knows all the legal pathways to eliminate tax and creditor pressure 💼✅.


The Tax and Money Show is Canada’s most watched and most trusted investment and tax program in history. Kevin doesn’t just teach theory—he executes real strategies that bring real results, and he backs up every claim with results and case law. This episode is a must-watch for anyone serious about saving money. 💰🇨🇦


#incometax #canadatax #taxreturn #taxrefund #corporatetax #cra #canadarevenueagency #taxstrategy #taxplanning #businessowner #smallbusinesscanada #gst #hst #taxconsultant #taxdeductions #capitalgains #taxexpert #canadianbusiness #financialfreedom #wealthbuilding #nontaxable #bookkeeping #canadiantaxlaw #paylesstax #craaudit #avoidtax #canadaincometax #taxsavings #taxseason #canadianinvestor #realestatetax #taxrelief #ceba #corporatedebt #taxreduction #taxcredits #t2return #t1return #taxlawyer #stopcra


