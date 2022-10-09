Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The UN's Tie With Bible Prophecy! - Short Video
168 views
channel image
The Solid Rock
Published a month ago |

The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 1)

http://bit.ly/TheUNSecurityCouncilBib...

What does the UN security council have to do with Bible prophecy? In the book of Daniel and in the book of Revelation, we read about animals which are used to represent different governments. There are similarities, but also important differences between the animals in Daniel, and the animals in the Revelation. However, as you'll see in this video, the animals in Bible prophecy line up perfectly with the animals that are used to represent the nations in the UN security council today. The implications of this are vital to our understanding of what is about to happen on the Earth.

For inquiries email [email protected]

Keywords
bibleunendnwobeastunited nationsrevelationsecuritycouncildragonwingslionapocolypseplucked

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket