The UN's Tie With Bible Prophecy! - Short Video

The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 1)

http://bit.ly/TheUNSecurityCouncilBib...



What does the UN security council have to do with Bible prophecy? In the book of Daniel and in the book of Revelation, we read about animals which are used to represent different governments. There are similarities, but also important differences between the animals in Daniel, and the animals in the Revelation. However, as you'll see in this video, the animals in Bible prophecy line up perfectly with the animals that are used to represent the nations in the UN security council today. The implications of this are vital to our understanding of what is about to happen on the Earth.

For inquiries email [email protected]

