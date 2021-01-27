Star Trek New Voyages, 4x03, World Enough and Time

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A Romulan weapons test goes awry and snares the Enterprise in an inter-dimensional trap. Lt. Commander Sulu returns to find himself 30 years out of place and the key to saving the crew of the Enterprise as the precarious grasp on their own dimension begins to slip.
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.