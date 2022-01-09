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Chem trail fog bank, gross
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170 views • January 09, 2022
The chem trails dropped down into the are and it feels horrible...
I got sick throat and lungs immediately after this. Did pretty well for 3 days and on the 4th day it blew up my lungs.
Thick. Viscous super painful to cough out gunk...
Awful, global elites can piss off. Freakin idiots
I got sick throat and lungs immediately after this. Did pretty well for 3 days and on the 4th day it blew up my lungs.
Thick. Viscous super painful to cough out gunk...
Awful, global elites can piss off. Freakin idiots
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