Lavrov Storms Out of G20 Foreign Ministers Talks As West Presses Russia on Ukraine

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https://gnews.org/post/pqp12ff5
07/08/2022 CNA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stormed out of talks of G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia, after Western powers criticized Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov called out western allies for straying almost immediately away from global economic issues to frenzied criticism of his country’s military incursions