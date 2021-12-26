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'It Is Destined To Happen This Way' [Exposed by 'insider'] [21.05.2020]
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301 views • December 26, 2021
Agenda 21 Should Have Happened In 2021 - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=agenda+21
When someone calls you a conspiracy theorist it just means they are too lazy to do their own research.
The best advice anyone can give you THINK FOR YOURSELVES AND QUESTION EVERYTHING!
This is a war against humanity. People better stop fighting against each other and pull together as one.
#Agenda21
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agenda_21
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21
#Agenda2030
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
https://un.dk/da/om-fn/verdensmaalene
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PrY7nFbwAY
https://www.dk.undp.org/content/denmark/da_dk/home/sustainable-development-goals.html
https://www.92grp.dk/2030-agendaen/20.html
#Event201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=event+201+
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
#ID2020
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
FALL OF CABAL - by Janet Ossebaard
Offentliggjort den 15. apr. 2020
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT
This Video Will Leave You Speechless!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjcOh-tRrRA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nysgOAyF4pA0/
Fall of Cabal Part 1 (af 10)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeP8dY7S4SQ&;t=139s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/featured
https://www.brighteon.com/3ba2750e-8dc8-4caa-85e1-f818de61b159
Interview with Janet Ossebaard. (Fall Cabal)
Offentliggjort den 20. apr. 2020
Covid-19 Janet Ossebaard - Her Truth Unraveled
(eng text)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeVc0NaEQgs
OUT OF SHADOWS OFFICIAL 2020
Offentliggjort den 13. apr. 2020
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
https://youtu.be/MY8Nfzcn1qQ Original
https://youtu.be/0wTiCxXgrJw
--
999,707 views May 21, 2020
Video Advice - 2.8M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ebiUd-Wb6NM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
Source:
RichieFromBoston - 45330 subscribers
published at 18:15 UTC on December 26th, 2021.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5YFzHZfDWcQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
When someone calls you a conspiracy theorist it just means they are too lazy to do their own research.
The best advice anyone can give you THINK FOR YOURSELVES AND QUESTION EVERYTHING!
This is a war against humanity. People better stop fighting against each other and pull together as one.
#Agenda21
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agenda_21
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21
#Agenda2030
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
https://un.dk/da/om-fn/verdensmaalene
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PrY7nFbwAY
https://www.dk.undp.org/content/denmark/da_dk/home/sustainable-development-goals.html
https://www.92grp.dk/2030-agendaen/20.html
#Event201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=event+201+
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
#ID2020
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
FALL OF CABAL - by Janet Ossebaard
Offentliggjort den 15. apr. 2020
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT
This Video Will Leave You Speechless!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjcOh-tRrRA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nysgOAyF4pA0/
Fall of Cabal Part 1 (af 10)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeP8dY7S4SQ&;t=139s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/featured
https://www.brighteon.com/3ba2750e-8dc8-4caa-85e1-f818de61b159
Interview with Janet Ossebaard. (Fall Cabal)
Offentliggjort den 20. apr. 2020
Covid-19 Janet Ossebaard - Her Truth Unraveled
(eng text)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeVc0NaEQgs
OUT OF SHADOWS OFFICIAL 2020
Offentliggjort den 13. apr. 2020
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
https://youtu.be/MY8Nfzcn1qQ Original
https://youtu.be/0wTiCxXgrJw
--
999,707 views May 21, 2020
Video Advice - 2.8M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ebiUd-Wb6NM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
Source:
RichieFromBoston - 45330 subscribers
published at 18:15 UTC on December 26th, 2021.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5YFzHZfDWcQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
Keywords
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