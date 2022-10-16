Patriot raises a question on Pfizer's criminal record then is attacked by Leftist!

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Trust the science? Patriot interrupts vaccine symposium: "So Pfizer had the biggest criminal fine in history. So how is it anti-science to not trust them? If they're on record bribing physicians and f** with test results, 2.3 billion dollar fine. So how is it anti science to simply question them?"
Sheep response: *Get triggered and mindlessly attack"
source: https://truthsocial.com/users/AxiomReport/statuses/109170417782532507
via PepeLivesMatter - https://t.me/realx22report/8491