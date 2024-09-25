BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

China's latest DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile with a launch range of up to 12,000 km & capable of delivering 10 nuclear warheads to their targets at a speed of Mach 25
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 7 months ago

For the first time in a long time, the Chinese military launched a ballistic missile from the Hainan Island spaceport towards the South Pacific Ocean.

The type of the product that the Chinese military launched this morning from the cosmodrome on Hainan Island has become known.

This is the latest DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile with a launch range of up to 12,000 km and capable of delivering 10 nuclear warheads to their targets at a speed of Mach 25.

(This can reach the Western US) Cynthia


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy