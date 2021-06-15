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Prof. Dolores Cahill: Debunking the Covid Narrative
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254 views • June 15, 2021
In this video you get to know more about he background of Prof. Dolores Cahill who has been one of the top activists in Europe. This video includes topics like: covid statistics, origing of covid, treatments (HQC), vaccine dangers, immune system and much more!
Source:
https://www.facebook.com/ifpdolorescahill/
www.dolorescahill.com
www.freedomairway.com
https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Travel-Alliance-100319915365224/
original video date = 20200511
Source:
https://www.facebook.com/ifpdolorescahill/
www.dolorescahill.com
www.freedomairway.com
https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Travel-Alliance-100319915365224/
original video date = 20200511
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